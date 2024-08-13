News
Pawhuska Schools
Posted: Aug 13, 2024
Pawhuska School Board Meets Ahead of School Year Starting
Ty Loftis
The Pawhuska School Board convened for a brief meeting on Monday evening before students go back to school later on this week.
In the short meeting, the student handbook for the 2024-2025 school year was approved, as was the return to learn plan for this year. Superintendent Chris Tanner talks about any changes that may have been made to that plan.
Personnel matters were also discussed during Monday's meeting.
