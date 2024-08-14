Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Posted: Aug 14, 2024 9:46 AM

City of Dewey Brief Water Shut Off Planned for Dewey on Thursday Night

Tom Davis
Citizens of Dewey need to be prepared for a planned water shut off for Thursday night. 
 
Appearing on KWON's COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Lori Herron with the city of Dewey said the planned water shut off is scheduled for 9pm on Thursday, August 15. The reason for the shut off is to replace a fire hydrant.
 
The outage should only take a few of hours.
 
 

