Posted: Aug 14, 2024 10:51 AMUpdated: Aug 14, 2024 10:55 AM

Ty Loftis

There is a suspected theft in the Bowring area, as a truck was seen taking a washer and dryer from a home. The gray vehicle was last seen on Tuesday heading to the Oak Park neighborhood in Bartlesville.

If you have any information regarding the suspected theft, you are asked to call the Osage County Sheriff’s Office at 918-287-3131.