Tom Davis

The University of Oklahoma Dental Hygiene Clinic at Tri County Tech is actively seeking new patients to receive preventive dental care. The clinic serves as a training ground for dental hygiene students, equipping them with the skills necessary to excel in private practices and public clinics following their graduation and licensure.

Jennifer Medina, a representative from the clinic, recently appeared on COMMUNITY CONNECTION to announce their call for new patients. The clinic is now accepting appointments for initial screenings, which are required for new patients and involve a 45-minute in-person visit.

To schedule a screening, prospective patients should call 918.331.3218. Existing patients can also use this number or visit the clinic’s website to book their appointments.

Upon arrival for any appointment, patients will be asked to wait in the hallway for screening. This process includes answering questions about COVID-19 symptoms and a temperature check. If you are feeling unwell, the clinic requests that you reschedule your appointment.

New adult patients are offered a free 45-minute screening appointment, during which their oral health will be assessed and classified. Children aged 3 years and older can also be seen at the clinic; however, no screening is required for them. Parents or legal guardians should accompany children to the clinic, and can call to have their child placed on a waiting list.

Patients are assigned to dental hygiene students based on their educational needs. A student or faculty member will provide an estimate of the wait time for assignment. Once assigned, patients receive a comprehensive dental examination, radiographs if necessary, personalized oral hygiene instructions, and a thorough teeth cleaning with fluoride treatment. Additional preventive services such as sealants are also available. All care provided by students is supervised by experienced dental hygiene faculty and a licensed dentist.

For more information on dental hygiene services and fees, visit Tri County Tech Dental Hygiene Services.

For appointments and additional inquiries, call 918.331.3218 or visit the clinic’s website.