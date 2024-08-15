Posted: Aug 15, 2024 11:24 AMUpdated: Aug 15, 2024 11:24 AM

Tom Davis

The Tri County Tech Cosmetology program runs a full-service salon that serves the public. The salon offers manicures, pedicures, perms, hair colors, facials, and haircuts. All services are performed by students under the supervision of a licensed instructor.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Sara Sosnowski, Cosmetology Instructional Aide, said that available appointment times are 8:30am, 9:45am, 12:30pm, and 1:30pm, Wednesday – Friday. Call 918.331.3236 or book online to schedule your appointment today. https://tricountytech.edu/services/salon