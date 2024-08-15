Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print
St. John Catholic School to Remain Closed Through Friday

Aug 15, 2024

Ty Loftis

A retired K9 officer from the Osage Nation Police Department will be honored and remembered on Friday. For those wishing to pay their respects to Arc, a K9 officer who served the department for more than seven years, they can do so at the Victory Worship Center at 4 p.m.

 

After the service, Arc will have one final ride before going to his final resting place in Skiatook.


