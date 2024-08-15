Posted: Aug 15, 2024 2:29 PMUpdated: Aug 15, 2024 2:29 PM

Ty Loftis

Within the last week, consultants wrapped up the study and relocation of the mussels that were residing in the Caney River near the Tuxedo Bridge. That study found more than 200 mussels in the survey area and while they are still finalizing data, no protected species were found.

All mussels that were collected have been relocated upstream with similar water quality. Now, construction work on the Tuxedo Bridge must wait until the bats give the OK, as City Manager Mike Bailey explains.

After a pothole in 2023 caused the bridge to be repaired, the bridge has been narrowed to one lane westbound traffic ever since.