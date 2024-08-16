Posted: Aug 16, 2024 9:03 AMUpdated: Aug 16, 2024 9:03 AM

Tom Davis

Returning to COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Friday was Neal Johnson and Jowhn Rowlett with Oldies-n-Goodies Car Club.

Neal and John invited everyone to the 37th Annual Oldies 'n Goodies Car Show in downtown Dewey, OK on Saturday September 21.

Registration begins at 8AM and awards will be presented around 3PM. Pre-registration is open for $20 per vehicle (which saves you $5 compared to day-of registration) and closes on September 2. See flyer below for pre-registration.

New for 2024: motorcycle class!