Posted: Aug 16, 2024 9:48 AMUpdated: Aug 16, 2024 9:48 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Bartlesville City Council has called a special meeting for Monday to address grant opportunities that are available to the city.

According to an agenda, the council will discuss and possibly approve a $120,000 contract with Grand Mental Health over a two year period, providing two specialists who would work with the Bartlesville Police Department’s Crisis Intervention Response Team. The funding would be provided by the Opioid Abatement Grant awarded by the State of Oklahoma.

The council will also discuss and possibly approve a disaster assistance grant agreement between the city and the state for funding to reimburse the city for costs associated with severe weather in late April and tornado recovery in early May. The agreement could provide the city with up to 75% of costs associated with the recovery efforts.

The council meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday in the Council Chambers at Bartlesville City Hall, 401 S. Johnstone Ave.