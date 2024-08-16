Posted: Aug 16, 2024 9:55 AMUpdated: Aug 16, 2024 9:55 AM

Nathan Thompson

Washington County Commissioners will have a meeting Monday morning to address a few items of normal business.

The commissioners will discuss a resolution for a funding assistance grant benefitting the sheriff’s office. They will also discuss a change order for the Washington County Emergency Management Warehouse and Command Center, which is currently under construction on Bison Road, just north of U.S. Highway 60, in Bartlesville.

Additionally, the commissioners are expected to surplus several outdated body cameras from the sheriff’s office and maintenance equipment, which have all been declared as “junk.”

The commissioner’s meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. Monday on the second floor of the Washington County Administration Building, 400 S. Johnstone Ave., in downtown Bartlesville.