Posted: Aug 16, 2024 3:05 PMUpdated: Aug 16, 2024 3:05 PM

Ty Loftis

A portion of Pathfinder Parkway will be closed beginning on Monday for construction along the trail. The Shawnee Trailhead near the high school and Polaris Park by the tunnel under Silver Lake Rd. are the two areas that will be impacted.

A major portion of the project will be dedicated to replacing a drainage structure. Depending on weather, it is expected the work will be complete by November. KSL Dirtworks was awarded the bid to do the work in the amount of nearly $900,000.