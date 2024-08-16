Posted: Aug 16, 2024 3:48 PMUpdated: Aug 16, 2024 3:50 PM

Alex Benzegala

A Bartlesville woman is accused of biting a police officer earlier this month, court documents say. 23-year-old Ashley Lindgren was in Washington County District Court on Friday afternoon on charges of felony assault and battery of a police officer.

The arrest affidavit in the case states that on Aug. 5th at 4:50 p.m. an officer arrived at the 100 block of NW Morton Ave to do a welfare check on Lindgren.

While the officer was encountering her in the patrol vehicle, it is alleged that Lindgren knocked on the door of the vehicle as another officer opened the door, where Lindgren attempted to jump out, the affidavit says.

It is alleged that Lindgren then bit one of the forearms of the officers, breaking skin and making the officer bleed.

Lindgren posted a $2,500 bond and her next court appearance is on Sept. 20 at 9 a.m.