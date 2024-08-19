Posted: Aug 19, 2024 2:56 PMUpdated: Aug 19, 2024 2:57 PM

Ty Loftis

During Monday’s Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting, Board members were finally able to review the budgets for the assessor’s office, emergency management and free fair board. This comes weeks after the Board had requested a review of said budgets for the 2024-2025 fiscal year. The Board approved all three budgets.

For the assessor’s office, Ed Quinton Jr. said he planned to buy an additional vehicle and hire another employee. Quinton said he believes the budget he presented shows that can be done.

The budget for the free fair was also approved. District Three Commissioner Charlie Cartwright did want to make sure that the county would be compensated properly in the set-up and tear down of the fair, though.

The emergency management and safety budget was also approved during Monday’s meeting.