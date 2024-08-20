Posted: Aug 20, 2024 9:15 AMUpdated: Aug 20, 2024 9:15 AM

Tom Davis

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Daniel Harris with the George Miksch Sutton Avian Research Center invited everyone to join them for Wild Brew 2024 on Saturday, August 24, where you can, "Drink a Beer and Save a Bird!"

Daniel said that Wild Brew is a one-of-a-kind event that combines fare from Tulsa’s best restaurants with first rate local beers, spirits and wines from Oklahoma and beyond all under one roof. Patrons choose from hundreds of beers and have the unique opportunity to chat with brewers one-on-one. Live music, live demonstrations from local artists, selfies with live birds and silent auction bidding wars keep the party hopping.

Your all-access Wild Brew ticket benefits the George Miksch Sutton Avian Research Center, best known for its work with Bald Eagles. A decade ago, the species was on the endangered list; now, Bald Eagles are a regular part of our Oklahoma skyline. Following the success with eagles, scientists at Sutton are now working to save two of North America’s most endangered birds from disappearing from our planet.