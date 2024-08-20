Posted: Aug 20, 2024 2:06 PMUpdated: Aug 20, 2024 2:10 PM

Alex Benzegala

The City of Dewey approved on Monday a curfew for city parks in town. The curfew will be from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Dewey Police Chief Jimmy Gray told the council that the new curfew will match the curfew Bartlesville has at their parks. He expects that will make the parks safer, and there will be less vandalism. Gray explains why the curfew of 11 p.m. was chosen.