Posted: Aug 21, 2024 9:38 AMUpdated: Aug 21, 2024 9:38 AM

Tom Davis

Mark your calendars for Ability Works' premier annual event, "Come Cruise with AWO," taking place on September 6, 2024, at 6:30 p.m. The event will be held at the Hillcrest Country Club and promises an evening of dining, entertainment, and a live auction inspired by a cruise ship theme.

On the COMMUNITY CONNECTION program, CEO Rebecca Ingram and Fundraising Committee Member Beth Flowers extended an invitation to the community, highlighting exciting auction items, including a dinner for 16 at The Pioneer Woman Mercantile and an overnight stay at The Boarding House in Pawhuska.

Beth said, "The Cruise is great fun, food, dancing and a chance to meet new people in Bartlesville while supporting a great cause. The money we raise helps keep adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities employed and the ability to live independently."

Get your tickets at https://abilityworksok.org/come-cruise-with-us/

Rebecca emphasized that AbilityWorks of Oklahoma is dedicated to empowering individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Their mission is to support these individuals in reaching their full potential by providing daily living and employment skills, fostering independence, and promoting meaningful lives.

As a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, AbilityWorks offers residential and vocational programs for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. These programs are supported by funding from the Oklahoma Human Services/Developmental Disabilities Services.

Rebecca also noted the organization's name change from ARC (Association for Retarded Citizens) to AbilityWorks. The term "retarded" had become outdated and negative, and the new name better reflects the organization's mission to emphasize the abilities of individuals and promote their independence.

Thrift Store: Operating since the 1950s, AbilityWorks' Thrift Store has been a cornerstone of the Bartlesville community. It provides employment for 29 individuals and 9 job coaches, offering valuable job training. The store handles community donations through a large box truck and processes items for resale. All profits are reinvested into AbilityWorks' programs. To schedule a donation pickup, call 918-907-0260.

Shred Program: The shred program offers secure paper record destruction and recycling services to local businesses and residents. This program supports 5 individuals with job coaching. For more information, contact 918-336-5928 x 123.