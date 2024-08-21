Posted: Aug 21, 2024 1:37 PMUpdated: Aug 21, 2024 1:37 PM

Ty Loftis

The Bartlesville City Employee Advisory Committee has named its latest employee of the month. Sanitation Driver Bill Burgess got that recognition earlier this week after being nominated for the award by his supervisor, Craig Gordineer. Here is what Gordineer had to say in his recommendation letter:

“In early July of 2024, Bill collected his weight ticket from Osage Landfill and noticed that the amount being charged to the City was considerably higher than normal. He brought it to our attention and we found the landfill had overcharged us by $33,000.”

For the recognition, Burgess will receive eight hours of special vacation time, $25 in chamber bucks and a gift card.