Posted: Aug 22, 2024 1:12 PMUpdated: Aug 22, 2024 1:12 PM
Colaw Speaks at Washington Co. Republican Women's Meeting
Tom Davis
Early voting is underway in Washington County for the Republican runoff election for District 2 commissioner. At the Green Country Republican Women's Club luncheon on Thursday, candidate Michael Colaw said he feels good about his chances of winning.
Candidate Corey Shivel was invited to the event but work obligation prevented him from attending.
