Posted: Aug 22, 2024 1:22 PMUpdated: Aug 22, 2024 1:22 PM
Labor Commissioner Leslie Osborn Visits Bartlesville
Tom Davis
Oklahoma Labor Commissioner Leslie Osborn was the featured speaker at the Green Country Republican Women's Club at Hillcrest Country Club on Thursday. She talked about the many services her office provides including a safety program for small businesses that will keep federal inspectors from OSHA away.
Osborn then lamented political polarization she sees everywhere.
