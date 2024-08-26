Posted: Aug 26, 2024 11:39 AMUpdated: Aug 26, 2024 11:39 AM

Nathan Thompson

Grocery bills in Oklahoma are about to go down, as the 4.5% state sales tax on groceries will be eliminated on Thursday.

The state sales tax elimination includes products that are considered food and food ingredients.

The sale of prepared food, alcoholic beverages and dietary supplements are subject to the full state sales and use tax rate of 4.5%.

The exemption for food and food ingredients, and certain prepared food, applies only to the state portion of the sales tax rate. All local sales and use taxes still apply.