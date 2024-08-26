Posted: Aug 26, 2024 11:53 AMUpdated: Aug 26, 2024 11:53 AM

Nathan Thompson

The first-degree murder trial of 21-year-old Bryson Towers began Monday with jury selection at the Washington County Courthouse.

Towers is accused of shooting and killing 16-year-old Markus Scott near the intersection of Western Avenue and U.S. Highway 60 in November 2023.

A probable cause affidavit states a mother to another juvenile who knew Towers and Scott will testify that the two were arguing at her residence. She further states that she believed at one point the two were going to have a physical altercation. Towers and the victim then left in the defendant's vehicle and a short time later, she heard what she described as shots.

Security footage near the scene where Scott's body was found shows a vehicle matching Towers' dark colored 2015 Lincoln come into view approximately 10 minutes before officers were called to the scene. Security footage shows the victim get out of the car and shows the victim falling to the ground from apparent gunshots. The vehicle then sped out of view, going eastbound on Frank Phillips Boulevard.

Scott was pronounced dead at the scene, having suffered multiple bullet wounds to his upper chest and the left side. Towers was caught a short time later by the Coffeyville, Kansas Police Department and transferred to Washington County. He has been held in custody on a $500,000 bond.

The trial is expected to take the rest of the week before heading to the jury.