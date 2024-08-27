Posted: Aug 27, 2024 3:42 PMUpdated: Aug 27, 2024 3:42 PM

The Cherokee Nation will have one of their biggest celebrations of the year this weekend in Tahlequah to commemorate the signing of the Cherokee Nation Constitution in 1839. Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr spoke with the News on 6 and said it's important to remember where we come from.

This three day event starts Friday and has been going on since 1952. Hoskin Jr said you can expect great art, music, an inter-tribal pow-wow and a great parade. Hoskin goes on to talk about the unique pow-wow taking place this weekend.

Hoskin will also give a State of the Nation speech at 11 a.m. on Saturday.