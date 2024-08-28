Posted: Aug 28, 2024 9:42 AMUpdated: Aug 28, 2024 9:42 AM

Nathan Thompson

The fall season is almost here and the Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce is getting ready for a slew of events for members and non-members alike.

Appearing on Community Connection, Judy Williams with the Chamber says the 2024 Business Expo and the September Business After Hours will combine for a free event for all at the Hilton Garden Inn from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sept. 5. She says it is something you won't want to miss

The ConocoPhillips Forum is also coming up on Sept. 10 and Women In Business will be held on Sept. 18.