Posted: Sep 02, 2024 6:18 AMUpdated: Sep 02, 2024 6:18 AM

Tom Davis

The 2024 Washington County Free Fair has new name and a few new attractions. This year's fair is called "The Sweet Life.

Along with a new theme, there are a few of the new items of interest at this year's Washington County Free Fai. For one, the hot dog eating contest has been replaced by a donut eating contest and it is sponsored by Pop's Daylight Donuts in Bartlesville.

Another addition is that the Washington County Free Fair will be a part of the 100 mile yard sale which runs at the same time of the fair. Vendors will be able to set up their booths for that sale on part of the Washington County Fairgrounds.

2024 Washington County Free Fair Schedule of Events

*All Livestock pre-entry deadline: Friday August 30, 2024

NEW FOR 2024: THE FAIR IS ON THE MAP FOR THE 100 MILE YARD SALE! OPEN FOR YARD SALE SHOPPING

THURSDAY – SATURDAY ALL DAY OUTSIDE AT THE FAIRGROUNDS!

*The below schedule is as of May 7, 2024 for fair book printing purposes. All events are subject to change and a complete schedule with

events and times/location will be shared by August via Facebook and printed schedules.

Tuesday, September 3

Indoor Entries open to be placed 12:00 PM-7:00 PM

*exhibitors with more than 10 entries must be in place by 6:30PM

(Closed to the public)

Wednesday, September 4

Indoor Entry Judging Day (closed to the public)

Livestock Check-in 4:30PM

*All outdoor entries must be in place by 7:00 PM

Thursday, September 5

Fair is open to the Public through Saturday!

Southwest Dairy Milking Trailer 9AM-5PM Children’s Barnyard Arena

Sutton Avian Live Bird Experience 11:00 AM-4:00 PM – Pavilion

Cattlewomen’s Pie & Basket Auction 6:00 PM – Fairgrounds North Room

Dog and Pet Show 6:00 PM – Pavilion

SPCA Adoption & Fun Photo Booth 5:00PM-8:00PM – North Lawn near Pavilion

Friday, September 6

Farmer’s Fraction Breakfast 7:30 AM-10:30 AM – Dewey FFA Food Trailer in Breezeway

Broiler, Poultry, and Rabbit show 9:00 AM – Barns

Donut Eating Contest 5:00PM – Pavilion (Sponsored by Pop’s Daylight Donuts)

Dairy Goat Show 6:00 PM – Barns

Classic Car Cruise 6:00 PM-8:00 PM – Fairgrounds North Side Parking Lot

Dairy Cattle Show 7:00PM – Barns

Pedal Pull 7:00 PM – Breezeway

Movie Night! With Popcorn & Cotton Candy 7:30PM – North Room

Saturday, September 7

Swine, Sheep, Goat, and Cattle Show 9AM – Arena (shown in respective order beginning with swine)

All indoor and outdoor entries released from the fair at 6:00 PM

Craft & Vendor Show 9AM-6PM – North Room

Live Donkeys and “Wonky Donkey” Storytime 10:00AM-1:00PM – Pavilion

3:00 PM- 5:00 PM Sutton Avian Live Bird Experience – Pavilion