Washington Co.
Posted: Sep 07, 2024 12:00 AMUpdated: Sep 02, 2024 8:47 AM
Washington Co. Free Fair Saturday, September 7
Tom Davis
Saturday, September 7
Swine, Sheep, Goat, and Cattle Show 9AM – Arena (shown in respective order beginning with swine)
All indoor and outdoor entries released from the fair at 6:00 PM
Craft & Vendor Show 9AM-6PM – North Room
Live Donkeys and “Wonky Donkey” Storytime 10:00AM-1:00PM – Pavilion
3:00 PM- 5:00 PM Sutton Avian Live Bird Experience – Pavilion
Horse show 5:00 PM check-in/registration, show begins 6:00PM – Arena
