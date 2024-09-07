Posted: Sep 07, 2024 12:00 AMUpdated: Sep 02, 2024 8:47 AM

Tom Davis

Saturday, September 7

Swine, Sheep, Goat, and Cattle Show 9AM – Arena (shown in respective order beginning with swine)

All indoor and outdoor entries released from the fair at 6:00 PM

Craft & Vendor Show 9AM-6PM – North Room

Live Donkeys and “Wonky Donkey” Storytime 10:00AM-1:00PM – Pavilion

3:00 PM- 5:00 PM Sutton Avian Live Bird Experience – Pavilion