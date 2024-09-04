Posted: Sep 02, 2024 9:50 AMUpdated: Sep 02, 2024 9:50 AM

Tom Davis

In an effort to promote well-being and healthy living among seniors, Elder Care is excited to announce a free nutrition workshop led by Sherry Jackson, a highly respected Registered Dietitian and Certified Diabetes Care and Education Specialist from Ascension St. John’s Jane Phillips.

The workshop, titled "Nutrition for Healthy Aging," will focus on dietary strategies to support healthy living, enhance cardiovascular health, and prevent diabetes. Attendees will benefit from Sherry Jackson’s extensive expertise in nutrition and diabetes care, gaining valuable insights into how proper dietary choices can impact overall health as they age.

Event Details:

Date: Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024

Time: 3-4pm

Location: Elder Care, 1223 Swan Drive, Bartlesville, OK

The session will provide practical guidance and actionable tips on how to incorporate nutritious foods into daily routines, manage weight, and reduce the risk of chronic diseases. Sherry Jackson’s approach emphasizes personalized care and evidence-based practices, ensuring that each participant receives relevant and applicable advice.

Participation in the workshop is free of charge. To secure a spot, interested individuals are encouraged to RSVP in advance. Reservations can be made by calling Elder Care at (918) 336-8500 or by registering online here.

This workshop is part of Elder Care’s ongoing commitment to enhancing the quality of life for seniors through educational and supportive programs. Attendees will leave with a better understanding of how nutrition can be a powerful tool in maintaining health and vitality in later years.

For more information about the event or other programs offered by Elder Care, please contact their office at the number provided.

Contact: Elder Care Phone: (918) 336-8500 Website: Donor Information (donorperfect.net)