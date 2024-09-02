Posted: Sep 02, 2024 12:43 PMUpdated: Sep 02, 2024 12:44 PM

Nathan Thompson

After a week-long trial, a Washington County jury found 21-year-old Bryson Towers guilty of first-degree murder with deliberate intent and possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction on Friday.

The jury found that Towers shot and killed 16-year-old Markus Scott in November 2023 near the intersection of Western Avenue and U.S. Highway 60 in Bartlesville.

The trial began Monday, Aug. 26 with jury selection and testimony began Tuesday and went to the jury on Friday. After 3 hours of deliberation, the jury found Towers guilty of the charges and recommended a life sentence for the first-degree murder conviction and a 10-year sentence for the firearm violation.

Towers has been ordered to complete a pre-sentencing investigation and remains in custody at the Washington County Jail. His sentencing is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Nov. 1.