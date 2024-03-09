Posted: Sep 03, 2024 7:46 PMUpdated: Sep 03, 2024 7:49 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Bartlesville City Council unanimously passed a resolution Tuesday to enhance First Amendment and public safety protections for attendees, drag performers and protestors for the upcoming Bartlesville Pride Festival at Unity Square.

In front of a near-capacity crowd at the Bartlesville City Council meeting and after several citizens voiced concern during public comment, City Manager Mike Bailey explained in-depth the role the city has in protecting everyone during the Pride Festival, scheduled for Sept. 14 at Unity Square. The festival includes outdoor drag performances and expected protests.

Bailey brought attention to laws and court cases surrounding the First Amendment rights of all citizens, the responsibility of the city to ensure public safety and the enforcement of laws surrounding lewd acts and indecency.

The resolution directs an increased law enforcement presence during the Pride event, with officers receiving enhanced training in law, public safety requirements and protection of the First Amendment rights for drag performers, attendees and protestors.

Bailey says a lot of work has gone into the resolution to make sure all rights are respected and that all laws are followed