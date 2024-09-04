Posted: Sep 04, 2024 9:55 AMUpdated: Sep 04, 2024 9:55 AM

Tom Davis

Quinn Schipper has been officially appointed to the Ward 4 City Council seat, following the unexpired term of Billie Roane. Schipper, who was one of seven applicants for the position, received unanimous approval from the City Council on June 3.

Appearing on KWON's COMMUNITY CONNCECTION, Schipper said he is now running for the office in the November 5, 2024, election.

Schipper, well-acquainted with the intricacies of city governance, had already attended 45 City Council meetings prior to his appointment. His extensive experience includes a notable 3.5 years on the City Planning Commission, as well as roles on the Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee and the Water Resources Committee.

Schipper says that Ward 4 encompasses a diverse area with its boundaries stretching from North Adams/Hwy 60, including everything from the highway to the airport runway. The ward also extends south from Shawnee to 13th Street and westward, covering a broad range of residential and commercial zones.

With a commitment to being approachable, informed, and engaged, Schipper is ready to bring his leadership skills to the forefront of local governance. His campaign slogan, “A Voice of Reason,” underscores his dedication to providing thoughtful and balanced representation for the constituents of Ward 4.