Posted: Sep 05, 2024 2:39 PMUpdated: Sep 05, 2024 2:39 PM

Ty Loftis

The Department of Environmental Quality recently conducted a review into a possible hydrocarbon spill into Bird Creek. There was a belief that it had originated from City of Pawhuska property adjacent from the water and power plants.

After looking at the surrounding area where the seep occurred, DEQ determine that there was no indication that the seep had originated from any pipe or tank associated with the City. Despite there being no violation, the City has agreed to position an oil absorbent boom in the river and maintain that if the seep were to resume. This will also help prevent contamination.