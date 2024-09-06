Posted: Sep 06, 2024 9:40 AMUpdated: Sep 06, 2024 9:40 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds in Pawhuska on Monday morning.

At that meeting, the Board will continue to review and consider approving budgets for the 2024-2025 fiscal year. This week, they will review the budgets of the Court Clerk, County Clerk, OSU Extension Office, General Government and the Excise Board.

The Board will also review the quotes received for the remodel of the shop at the fairgrounds. There will also be an acknowledgment from bond proceeds to KSB Enterprises.

Monday’s meeting begins at 10 a.m. for those interested in attending.