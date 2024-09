Posted: Sep 08, 2024 8:01 AMUpdated: Sep 08, 2024 9:18 AM

Ty Loftis

A power outage that occured early Sunday morning impacted residents in the Dewey area.

According to PSO, there were just over 1,300 customers without power in the Dewey area and an additional 300 customers without power just north of the Dewey city limits on Highway 75 as you go toward Copan.

Power was restored to much of the area by 10 a.m.