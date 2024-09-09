Posted: Sep 09, 2024 9:42 AMUpdated: Sep 09, 2024 9:46 AM

Tom Davis

Appearing on KWON's CITY MATTERS program on Monday, Bartlesville City Manager Mike Bailey outlined preparations for the Bartlesville Pride Event set for September 14, at Unity Square.

In 2023, concerns, and even a petition was circulated regarding by citizens who found the drag show portion of the event lewd an inappropriate for children despite organizers saying it was "family friendly."

Bailey said the resolution that was approved last Tuesday at the city council meeting is an effort to address public concern and other issues more effectively, and to monitor the event in real time to ensure the safety of event participants, organizers and protesters.

The drag show portion of the event was not held in public last year after an agreement was reached with OKEQ, pending the outcome of several court cases across the country seeking to regulate or prohibit drag shows. Five of the cases are outlined in the council-approved resolution, with the courts in all cases affirming the constitutional rights of the performers. The resolution also points out failed efforts of the Oklahoma State Legislature to pass Senate Bill 503 and House Bill 2186, both of which would have regulated or prohibited public drag performances statewide.

“As addressed in the resolution, the current legal landscape does not support regulation of drag shows. As such, no restrictions on drag shows are being proposed at this time,” said City Manager Mike Bailey. “However, several members of the council had expressed a desire to take action to address the concerns of the public and ensure public safety at the event, which this resolution fully addresses.”

The resolution authorizes City staff to:

Assign a sufficient number of police officers to monitor the event.

Require that assigned officers have a high level of training related to lewd and lascivious acts, rights of attendees and performers at public events, and “all other topics related to” the assignment.

Require that body-worn police cameras be turned on and recording at all times during the event.

Meet with event organizers and protestors prior to the event when possible to communicate information necessary to help lessen tensions, improve public safety and ensure compliance with all laws and regulations.

Bailey said it is not uncommon for the City to have police officers present during protests, marches or events that draw protest.