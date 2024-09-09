Posted: Sep 09, 2024 1:47 PMUpdated: Sep 09, 2024 1:47 PM

Nathan Thompson

American Airlines announced Monday that hundreds of additional jobs are coming to northeast Oklahoma.

The company announced nearly 500 new aviation maintenance jobs and additional lines of heavy maintenance work at the carrier's bases in Tulsa, Charlotte and Pittsburgh — 321 of those openings planned for American's Tech Ops at Tulsa International Airport, which is home to the world's largest commercial aircraft maintenance base.

Monday’s hiring announcement is in addition to the more than 300 jobs recently added to American’s Tulsa maintenance base thanks to a $22 million grant awarded by the State of Oklahoma’s Business Expansion Incentive Program in 2023.