Posted: Sep 11, 2024 9:20 AMUpdated: Sep 11, 2024 9:21 AM

Tom Davis

If you are a parent of a college-bound student, you'll not want to miss this free presentation on financial aid at Oklahoma Wesleyan University , Thursday, September 12, at 6:30pm at the OKWU Chapel.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Shala LaTorraca and Chloe Reid welcomed all to come and learn about the new FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) at this special event Refreshments will be served.

Shala LaTorraca (Director of Financial) will share all the new FAFSA information. Here’s what you can expect from this event: