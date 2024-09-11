Posted: Sep 11, 2024 1:48 PMUpdated: Sep 11, 2024 1:48 PM

Ty Loftis

At Wednesday's lunch and learn series in Pawhuska, Cheyenne Reed and Ember Butcher with the OSU Extension Office in Osage County, spoke on the services they offer to the community and what 4-H can offer students now and in years to come.

Reed talked about how Oklahoma State University has played an integral role in creating the Oklahoma Mesonet. Reed explained what that is and talked about how she uses it on a regular basis.

There are three Mesonet sites in Osage County. They are located in Skiatook, Foraker and Wynona.

Butcher is a 4-H Educator. She said that Osage County has the most clubs out of the 77 counties in the state and that there is always something to do for students who participate, rather it be an overnight field trip to Stillwater or a national convention. Butcher goes over just a few of the things that they offer.

Wednesday's lunch and learn session took place at the community center in Pawhuska.