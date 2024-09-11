Posted: Sep 11, 2024 3:35 PMUpdated: Sep 11, 2024 3:35 PM

Ty Loftis

A fee-to-trust application has been approved for the Osage Nation. This means the 41,521 acre Osage Nation ranch has been transferred from the Osage Nation to the United States, in trust, and will benefit the Osage Nation. This action occurred in late August and here is what Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear had to say in a press release at the time:

“This is a momentous day for the Osage Nation. I am humbled and grateful for all those who stayed the course to make this happen. Every day, Osages are working to uphold our sovereignty in various ways, both big and small, and this is a result of those efforts.”

This is the second largest fee-to-trust acquisition in United States history.

(Photo Courtesy of Osage Nation.)