PODCAST: Sen. James Lankford Talks Funding and The Year of the Tax
Tom Davis
U.S. Senator James Lankford joined Bartlesville Radio for his monthly podcast with us.
The Senator said lawmakers are busy trying to get 12 appropriation bills passed but he said Sentate President Chuck Schumer has not called for even one of those bills. Lawmakers have just a couple of weeks to get this done.
Lankford also said that "2025 will be the year of the tax" if lawmakers don't act swiftly. According to Lankford, the Trump tax cuts will end soon unless lawmakers vote to extend the cuts.
