Posted: Sep 12, 2024 9:43 AMUpdated: Sep 12, 2024 9:43 AM

Nathan Thompson

Convoy of Hope is partnering with local businesses, churches, government agencies and nonprofits to spread kindness to residents of Bartlesville.

On Saturday, Sept. 28, Convoy of Hope will host a free event beginning at 10 a.m. at Johnstone Park that will offer goods and services, including groceries, haircuts, children’s shoes, family portraits, health services, a “Kids Zone” a hot meal and more — all while supplies last.

The organization says no identification is required to receive services and all are welcome.

Convoy of Hope hopes to build stronger communities through generosity and kindness, and to provide an opportunity for hundreds of local community volunteers to help neighbors in a tangible way.

To volunteer, go to convoyofhope.org/bartlesville to register. For more information, call 918-694-2612.

Convoy of Hope is a global, faith-based organization that serves vulnerable communities. By partnering with local churches, businesses, civic organizations and government agencies, Convoy has strategically offered help and hope in more than 130 countries around the world. Since its founding in 1994, Convoy of Hope has served 250 million people and counting. Visit convoyofhope.org to learn more.