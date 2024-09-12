Posted: Sep 12, 2024 9:54 AMUpdated: Sep 12, 2024 10:11 AM

Tom Davis

Aviation enthusiasts are in for a treat as Bartlesville Municipal Airport hosts the highly anticipated 2024 Back to Bartlesville Regional Fly-In, offering two full days of thrilling activities. The event is scheduled for September 21-22 and will take place at the airport, located just west of Bartlesville.

Appearing on CAR TALK with Doenges Family of Autos on KWON, Kevin Connor with the fly-in said, "The Back to Bartlesville Regional Fly-In was created to revive the spirit of the great aviation events of the past, like the Biplane Expo, which ran for 23 years until 2009. Last year’s turnout and support were incredible, and this year promises to be even better."

The fly-in will showcase a diverse array of aircraft, including the Tulsa Warbirds, PT-17 Stearman bi-planes, Van’s FRV Formation team, Bellanca Winged Vikings, Super Vikings, Triple Tails, and Cruise Masters. Attendees can also explore a historical Women’s Airforce Service Pilots (WASP) exhibit and take a tour of the WWII Airborne Demonstration Team Foundation’s C-49 “Wild Kat.”

Connor said that for a more interactive experience, visitors can book rides on the WASP AT-6G “Nella” or a Stearman PT-17 bi-plane by visiting the event’s official website at www.bartlesville-fly-in.com

In addition to the aviation displays, food trucks and merchandise vendors will be available throughout the event. Gates will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.

Kevin Connor on CAR TALK where the talked a little about cars and a lot about planes

Event parking and entry will be located at the northeast corner of the airport grounds, near the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Will Rogers Drive. There will be no access from Highway 60 or Wiley Post Road. Parking is $10 per vehicle, with tram services provided to transport attendees between the parking area and the event site.

Those interested in becoming sponsors, vendors, or volunteers can still sign up.