Posted: Sep 15, 2024 1:49 PMUpdated: Sep 15, 2024 2:01 PM

Nathan Thompson

Bartlesville Public Schools opened the doors of the new Bartlesville Agricultural Center for the community on Sunday.

Voter approved a bond issue in 2021 for the new center, which includes classrooms, greenhouses, a show arena and animal barns for the school district's nationally-recognized FFA program.

Superintendent Chuck McCauley says he's pleased with the community's support of Ag education, with plans to continue growing the program