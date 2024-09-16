Posted: Sep 16, 2024 3:10 PMUpdated: Sep 16, 2024 3:10 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners convened for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning.

That meeting was routine in nature, as Kandy Jump will now be the First Deputy in District Three and a no cost change order was signed for the annex project. The Board also signed a service agreement with the sheriff's office so that a school resource officer will be staffed at Osage Hills Public Schools.

District Three Commissioner Charlie Cartwright and Chief Deputy Kevin Young go into more detail.

Two more schools in Osage County have opted to get a school resource officer this year.