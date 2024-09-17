Posted: Sep 17, 2024 5:55 AMUpdated: Sep 17, 2024 7:59 AM

Tom Davis

On Tuesday's edition of KWON’s CITY MATTERS program, Bartlesville Ward 4 City Councilor Quinn Schipper provided a comprehensive update on several important city projects and initiatives. The discussion covered the latest developments on infrastructure projects, financial updates, and upcoming community events, offering residents a clear view of the city’s progress and future plans.

Tuxedo Bridge Project

One of the major topics was the Tuxedo Bridge project. This vital infrastructure project has faced several challenges since the bridge was closed in January 2023 due to a pothole in the westbound lane. Initially funded by the 2020 General Obligation Bond Election, the project was further delayed by environmental requirements related to endangered wildlife.

Recent updates revealed that initial bids for the project came in significantly over budget. The lowest bid was $1.4 million more than the $1.3 million allocated for construction. In response, city staff, in collaboration with consultant engineer Guy Engineering, revised the project scope to include only the reconstruction of the westbound bridge and stabilization of both the westbound and eastbound bridges. Preventative maintenance items were removed to reduce costs. New bids will be opened on October 1, with a proposal expected to be presented to the City Council on October 7.

Pathfinder Projects

The PATHFINDER projects, part of an $880,000 initiative approved by voters in the 2018 and 2020 General Obligation Bond elections, are progressing with notable updates. Current work includes replacing a drainage structure near the “frog pond” area southeast of the Shawnee Trailhead, which is expected to wrap up by the end of October.

Upcoming PATHFINDER projects include:

Douglass Park (2.5 weeks) Robinwood Park (5 weeks) Johnstone Park to Tuxedo Bridge over the Caney River (10 weeks) Quapaw to Adams (3 weeks) Polaris Park (near Polaris Drive and Silver Lake Road) (4 weeks)

The entire PATHFINDER project is projected to conclude by late spring 2025.

Financial Updates

In recent financial news, Bartlesville saw an 8.5 percent increase in sales tax revenue compared to the same period last year, reaching $2,018,649. This increase, driven largely by July sales, also surpassed the anticipated budget by 4.7 percent. However, use tax revenue, which applies to online sales, experienced a 6.4 percent decline compared to last year. Despite this drop, use tax collections for the year are 7.4 percent, or $81,000, over budgetary expectations. Councilor Schipper emphasized the need for more time to gauge long-term trends for use tax revenue, as it was only implemented in January 2023.

Bartlesville Regional Fly-In

Excitement is building for the 2024 Back to Bartlesville Regional Fly-In, set for September 21-22 at the Bartlesville Municipal Airport. This event aims to revive the spirit of past aviation events, including the Biplane Expo. Attendees can look forward to seeing various aircraft, including Tulsa Warbirds and Stearman bi-planes, as well as a historical display featuring Women’s Airforce Service Pilots of WWII. The event will also offer rides in historic aircraft and feature food and merchandise vendors. Parking is $10 per car load, with a tram service provided from the parking area to the event site.

Free Yard Debris Collection

As a reminder, the city will offer free yard debris collection from December 9 to 13. This service is available to residential customers and includes the collection of leaves, grass, lawn clippings, and bundled limbs. There will be no limit on the number of bags for this special collection, and residents should ensure that any extra household refuse has the appropriate red refuse sticker.

Bridge Dedication

Finally, Councilor Schipper shared that the Nelson F. Carr Memorial Bridge was dedicated on September 2, honoring the historical significance of the bridge and its namesake. The ceremony was attended by Carr’s family, local dignitaries, and community members, celebrating a bridge that crosses the Caney River near the site of Carr’s original grist mill.