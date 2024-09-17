Posted: Sep 17, 2024 9:30 AMUpdated: Sep 17, 2024 9:33 AM

Tom Davis

The Washington County School Supply Drive-aka Pack the Backpacks--just wrapped up this school year's packing and delivery of full backpacks for needy students in Washington County schools.

There is no rest for this non-profit. As soon as school started and the deep-discount sales on school supplies began for next school year.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Pat Gamble and Cindy Dronyk invited everyone to visit them at Bartlesville Kiwanis' Celebrate Giving evening event in November 14, at the Bartlesville Community Center. When you are there, you can learn more about Pack the Backpacks and perhaps become a volunteer or a donor.

During the event, organizations will promote upcoming events, recruit volunteers, fundraise and have opportunities to win cash and other prizes. In addition to the organizations' booths, there will be food and a cash bar. Admission is free and supporters can help organizations win contests and more prizes so don't miss the fun!

ABOUT PACK THE BACKPACKS:

The drive is an annual project with the purpose of providing students in Washington County, OK the school supplies they need to start school in the fall. Applications are available online from May to July and in person June to July. In person applications can be done at Agape Mission and Mary Martha Outreach, where Pack the Backpacks volunteers will be present to answer any questions and accept applications.

As students sign up, a master list of needed supplies is updated and buyers search out the lowest prices for the thousands of pencils, crayons, and many other things that are needed.

At the end of July or early August, we will have “Sprint Weekend” where volunteers will help fill each backpack with school supplies based on the specific school and grade each student is in. This is so they have exactly what they need to start school. Once backpacks are filled, we will have 2 pickup days where students can pick up their backpacks.

This project runs entirely on volunteers and donations.