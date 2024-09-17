Posted: Sep 17, 2024 12:29 PMUpdated: Sep 17, 2024 3:09 PM

Ty Loftis & Nathan Thompson

UPDATE: Bartlesville Deputy Police Chief Andrew Ward says both lanes of Highway 75 will be closed until at least 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

An oversized semi-truck pulled down some powerlines on Highway 75 on the north side of Bartlesville, causing both the northbound and southbound lanes to be shut down. Bartlesville Deputy Police Chief Andrew Ward has more.

There are no reports of injuries associated with the incident.