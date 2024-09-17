Posted: Sep 17, 2024 3:07 PMUpdated: Sep 17, 2024 3:07 PM

Ty Loftis

Osage Nation students have the opportunity to participate in the Pathfinder Development Program, a flight based initiative in Tulsa that teaches them how to fly an aircraft. Last week, seven people participating in the program were presented with remote pilot certifications. Flight Instructor at the Riverside Flight School, Robbie Sturdiva says the inaugural group of students have done a great job.

This was the first of five certifications that participants will receive during the program.