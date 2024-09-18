Posted: Sep 18, 2024 9:23 AMUpdated: Sep 18, 2024 9:23 AM

Nathan Thompson

A former Hominy volunteer firefighter and animal control officer pleads guilty to soliciting sexual contact with a minor and having obscene material.

Our partners at News On 6 report that Shawn Hayes was charged last February after investigators said he sent a man he talking to online two pictures of a naked child.

Police say that the man called the police.

Investigators then found thousands of nude photos including children, toddlers and babies on Hayes' cellphone.

The Hominy Fire Department fired Hayes after he was charged.

He was sentenced to four years in prison followed by a six-year suspended sentence.