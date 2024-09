Posted: Sep 18, 2024 9:32 AMUpdated: Sep 18, 2024 9:33 AM

Nathan Thompson

Check your lottery tickets, Bartlesville!

Oklahoma Lottery says a winning Mega Millions ticket worth $3 million was sold at the Homeland Express gas station, located at 2501 SE Washington Blvd., in Bartlesville.

