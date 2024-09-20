In addition to those from Bartlett, Governor Laura Kelly, Lt. Governor David Toland and U.S Senator Roger Marshall were in attendance at the Grand Opening.
Bartlett Soybean Facility Celebrates Grand Opening
Matt Jordan
Over 200 people where in attendance for the Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting for the new Bartlett soybean crushing facility in Cherryvale.
Senior Vice President Joe Griffith says the plant has made an impact economically in the area and will continue to do so in the future. Vice President Bill Webster says they appreciate all the help they have received from around the county and the state in getting the plant open.
