Posted: Sep 20, 2024 10:07 AMUpdated: Sep 20, 2024 10:07 AM

Nathan Thompson

U.S. Sen. James Lankford has introduced a bill that would increase U.S. Secret Service protection for presidential candidates to the same level provided to a sitting president.

Lankford, a Republican from Oklahoma, joined with Sen. Rick Scott, a Republican from Florida, to introduce the “Protect Our Presidents Act.” The act would not only increase protection to all presidential candidate nominees, but would also require regular reporting of the protection and threat levels to congressional leaders.

The bill comes in the wake of two assassination attempts in two months against former President Donald Trump. Lankford and Scott’s bill has been signed onto by 11 other Republican senators.